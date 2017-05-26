Orlando Bloom: I want a wife. Can you get me a wife?

Orlando Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr. Orlando Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Actor Orlando Bloom reportedly split from singer Katy Perry because he wasn’t ready to settle down. According to a source, the former couple, which recently ended their year-long romance, didn’t want to get too serious, reports mirror.co.uk. “Katy and Orlando had a great time together. It was a great healing process for Orlando following his divorce from Miranda. But Katy and Orlando discovered they were on different pages,” the source said.

“Katy wants children and to get married, while Orlando has been there and done that. At 32, Katy doesn’t want to waste any more time. It became a strain,” the source added. Orlando Bloom, is desperately looking for a wife. Bloom split from Perry earlier this year and is now on the lookout for a new partner who will present him with gifts, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor admired a rose pin on an Extra TV show reporter’s suit, and when the host told him it had been a gift from his wife, Bloom smiled and said: “See? I need a wife. Can you get me a wife? I want a wife — that’s what I’m looking for, a wife that will get me a pin like that.”

Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr. The Pirates of the Caribbean star never goes anywhere without a bracelet his six-year-old son Flynn, who he has with Kerr, made for him because it makes him feel like his son is always there by his side. “I like to think of him being with me at all times. I FaceTime every day, but when he’s not here, I got a bird on my wrist,” he said.

