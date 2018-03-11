We are a modern patchwork family: Orlando Bloom on his relationship with ex Miranda Kerr

Orlando Bloom has a son Flynn with his former wife Miranda Kerr. Orlando Bloom has a son Flynn with his former wife Miranda Kerr.

Orlando Bloom has said he and former wife Miranda Kerr have an amicable relationship and are like a “modern patchwork family”. The 41-year-old actor, who has son Flynn with the supermodel, said after a lot of bitterness they finally decided to be civil to each other.

“Miranda is a wonderful mother, and Flynn gets on great with her new husband. We are a modern patchwork family. When holidays come we are all together. We are still very close, but now more like brother and sister. Whether you make life mutually hell is a conscious decision. We decided to be nice to each other,” Bloom told the new German issue of GQ Style magazine.

Kerr, 34, recently married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. Bloom said he knew that his career would hold less importance for him once Flynn came long as he wanted to be a present parent in his child’s life.

“Our experiences in the first years of our life influence everything. When I realised that, I knew that I would work less. I knew that I could not simultaneously shoot big movies and build the basic trust of my child. ‘Carnival Row’ is now my first big project which requires me to be away for several months and can only visit. But now that’s okay,” he said.

Recently, the “Pirates of the Carrribean” star was rumoured to be dating singer Katy Perry.

