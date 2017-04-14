Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev get cosy at The Promise premiere, spark dating rumours

Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev’s dating rumours come just days after the British actor addressed his break-up from singer Katy Perry. Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev’s dating rumours come just days after the British actor addressed his break-up from singer Katy Perry.

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev have sparked rumours of dating after they were spotted getting cosy at a movie screening. Nina Dobrev, 28, and 40-year-old Bloom attended the premiere of The Promise in Los Angeles, reported Ace Showbiz.

The duo stepped out in style at the event that took place at TCL Chinese Theatre. They were joined by the movie’s cast which included Christian Bale, Angela Sarafyan and Charlotte Le Bon at the red carpet. The rumoured new couple were pictured leaving the event and taking a sweet walk together.

Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev’s dating rumours come just days after the British actor addressed his break-up from singer Katy Perry.

“We’re friends, it’s good. We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate,” Orlando had explained about his relationship with Katy Perry.

Also read: Begum Jaan movie review: Vidya Balan tries to invest some feeling into her role which soon turns clichéd

Nina Dobrev, who rose to fame for her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries, was previously dating her co-star Ian Somerhalder. It was perhaps the intensity of the show, that made them last as a couple for three years. Later they parted ways but remained friends. Nina had left the show after season five and had appeared in the finale of The Vampire Diaries. Many speculated that her break up with Ian made her leave the show, but Nina had actually grabbed a role in Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone’s film xXx: Return of The Xander Cage.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd