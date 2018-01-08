Oprah Winfrey expresses gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse; watch her full speech here

This image released by NBC shows Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) This image released by NBC shows Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Oprah Winfrey was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where the men and women were dressed in black to protest against the sexual harassment scandals that have surrounded Hollywood. She expressed gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and harassment.

Oprah said, “I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell. And this year we became the story. But it’s not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It’s one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics, or workplace. So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue.”

She further continued, “It’s here with every woman who chooses to say, “Me too” and every man, every man who chooses to listen. I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say, “Me too” again. Thank you.”

Watch Oprah Winfrey’s full speech here:

The Golden Globe Awards were held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

(With inputs from AP)

