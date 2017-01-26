Oprah Winfrey pays tribute to her heroine Mary Tyler Moore

Oprah Winfrey shared a sweet flashback photo of a previous on-screen meeting between her and Mary Tyler Moore. Oprah Winfrey shared a sweet flashback photo of a previous on-screen meeting between her and Mary Tyler Moore.

Chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, who has previously admitted she wanted to be Mary Tyler Moore, said she will “love her forever” as she paid tribute to her heroine after she died on Wednesday.

Winfrey, 62, took to social media to pay tribute to the television icon, and shared a sweet flashback photo of a previous on-screen meeting between the pair. She tweeted, “Even now looking at this picture I want to cry. I still can’t believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her 4 ever.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

And in a separate message posted on Instagram, she said: “Dear Mary, You already know how you majorly influenced my life and career. I respected and admired your business acumen, your passion and compassion for all life, and most importantly, the values espoused through your storytelling. “Thank you for being a Light that shined so brightly, it let me see myself in you.”

Have a look at Oprah Winfrey’s posts:

Even now looking at this picture I want to cry. I still can’t believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her 4 ever. pic.twitter.com/6u4ELq27vN — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2017

The small screen superstar died on Wednesday surrounded by family members who flocked to say their goodbyes at a Connecticut hospital.

Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, said in a statement, “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr S Robert Levine. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”