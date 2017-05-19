Online trolls are worst bullies: Kesha

Kesha had suffered from eating disorder due to online trolls Kesha had suffered from eating disorder due to online trolls

Kesha, who has been a victim of social media trolls several times, says the amount of “body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming” online makes her sick, reports etonline.com.

In new Teen Vogue, Kesha was vocal about her opinions. She wasn’t afraid to share just how she overcame the body image issues that tormented her for so long.

“When I think about the kind of bullying I dealt with as a child and teen, it seems almost quaint compared with what goes on today. The amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online makes me sick,” Kesha wrote for Teen Vogue. “I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody’s self-confidence and sense of self-worth. I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don’t know a thing about me.”

“It became a vicious cycle: When I compared myself to others, I would read more mean comments, which only fed my anxiety and depression. Seeing paparazzi photos of myself and the accompanying catty commentary fuelled my eating disorder,” she added.

The Tik Tok singer, Kesha continued that the sick irony was that when she was at some of the lowest points in her life, “I kept hearing how much better I looked”.

“I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great,” she said.

But, on a brighter note, Kesha was determined to get out of that dark phase and has made peace with her body. She also wrote that she takes breaks from social media, which seem to contribute to her anxiety and to her depression. She also wrote “beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.”

