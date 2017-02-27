Om Puri honoured at 89th Academy Awards in the ‘In Memoriam’ montage

Om Puri, who died of a heart attack in Mumbai last month, got a musical tribute by Grammy and Tony-nominated singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles. Om Puri, who died of a heart attack in Mumbai last month, got a musical tribute by Grammy and Tony-nominated singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles.

It is not just India who misses its iconic actor Om Puri, but even the west. Even before Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone came to limelight for making a starry entry into Hollywood, Om Puri was already an established name there. And this only got furthermore assured when the Indian actor was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards today.

Om Puri, whose repertoire as an actor reflected a rare realism and was popular for films like East Is East, Gandhi, City of Joy and Wolf, was felicitated at the Oscars 2017 held at the Dolby Theatre here, in the “In Memoriam” montage.

Om Puri, who died of a heart attack in Mumbai last month, got a musical tribute by Grammy and Tony-nominated singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles.

Bareilles delivered a special performance of the Joni Mitchell song “Both sides now”. A visibly emotional actress Jennifer Aniston introduced the memoriam segment.

He was included in the annual montage along with Carrie Fisher, Prince, Gene Wilder, Michael Cimino, Patty Duke, Garry Marshall, Anton Yelchin, Mary Tyler Moore, Curtis Hanson and John Hurt.

Bareilles created an emotional moment as she rendered the song in memory of all the departed souls. While not in the video presentation, actor Bill Paxton, who died the night before, was mentioned by Aniston before Bareilles took the stage.

Several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to express happiness that Om Puri was remembered at the awards ceremony.

Check out some of the tweets.

Heartening to see Om Puri Ji paid homage along wid other stalwarts at d Oscars! He wised up us all & will continue to do so 😇#ProudIndian — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 27, 2017

Thank you @TheAcademy for recognizing the amazing contribution of actor #Om Puri in memoriam section — resul pookutty (@resulp) February 27, 2017

So wonderful to see Om Puri up there with all the other great talents we lost. #Oscars — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) February 27, 2017

So thankful and touched at the memoriam for #OmPuri Saab at #Oscars2017 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) February 27, 2017

Om Puri was known for his deep baritone and different acting style, as well as craggy, pockmarked but distinctive face. He had an affinity towards socially relevant cinema.

A National School of Drama alumnus, Om Puri nurtured an international career, which started with a cameo in Richard Attenborough’s iconic Gandhi.

Indian actor Om Puri in a still from East Is East. Indian actor Om Puri in a still from East Is East.

Among some of his British films were My Son the Fanatic, East Is East and The Parole Officer. He also appeared in Hollywood films including City of Joy, Wolf and The Ghost and the Darkness.

A Padma Shri awardee and National Award-winner, Om Puri was also made the honorary officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the British film industry.

(With inputs from IANS)

