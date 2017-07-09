Olivia Munn may return as Psylocke in X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Olivia Munn’s role as Psylocke was criticised for being too short in X-Men: Apocalypse. Olivia Munn’s role as Psylocke was criticised for being too short in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Actor Olivia Munn, who played Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse will reportedly reprise her role in the next instalment X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Munn shared the news as an Instagram story about her arrival in Montreal, where the movie is being filmed, with a lot of luggage, reports aceshowbiz.com. If The Newsroom actress comes on board for the project, she will join actors Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Nicholas Hoult, as well as the returning cast members like Sophie Turner, Evan Peters, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is releasing in November next year. It will be based on Jean Grey, who develops dangerously amplified telepathic powers when she comes into contact with the Phoenix, a cosmic entity that eventually takes over her personality. It will show Jean transforming into a deadly force battling the X-Men. Actress Jessica Chastain is in talks to play the villain.

X Men: Apocalypse, that was released earlier this year, had been criticised for being too bloated with characters. Many critics and fans felt the filmmakers did not do justice with many characters that deserved more fleshing out.

One of the characters about which this criticism was pointed towards was with Olivia Munn’s character Psylocke, which was vastly popular with the audiences and Munn’s work was praised by many. Olivia Munn is expected to play a bigger role this time around. Olivia Munn was last seen in Christmas comedy film Office Christmas Party alongside Jason Bateman which was released in December last year.

