Olaf’s Frozen Adventure trailer: The snowman is reunited with princesses Anna and Elsa, watch video

Frozen, one of Disney Animation’s biggest hit is back and its new short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure is a treat for all its fans. On Tuesday morning, Walt Disney Animations announced that a new featurette from the Frozen universe would be attached to Pixar’s big holiday release, Coco. This 21-minute long film will surprisingly be focusing on Olaf the snowman, who definitely stole the show in the original film.

Another good news is that the voice cast for the film will remain the same as the original, including Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Idina Menzel (Elsa). It will also have four new songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. Disney and Pixar have been attaching shorts before its features over the last several years and this full-blown 21-minute special will definitely increase the audiences’ interest in Pixar’s Coco, just as Frozen Fever did for Cinderella in 2015.

In this feature, Olaf teams up with Sven for a mission to find the best fit family traditions for Elsa and Anna in Arendelle to save their first Christmas after the gates reopened. Elsa spent so much time separated from her family, as we saw in Frozen, that she apparently never got the chance to know her family’s holiday traditions.

The short is set to release in US on November 22, 2017 with Coco. The feature is directed by Emmy winning directors Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton and produced by Oscar winning Roy Conli.

