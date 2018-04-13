Ocean’s 8 trailer: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett star in this heist film

Sandra Bullock leads the pack as she forms a team to rob the Met Gala. Sandra Bullock leads the pack as she forms a team to rob the Met Gala.

Starring Sandra Bullock as Danny Ocean’s sister Debbie Ocean, the Ocean’s franchise is back. With Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Awkwafina on her team, she plans to take the legacy ahead.

The trailer opens with James Corden’s character interrogating Anne’s character and it looks like he can’t get much out of her. Sandra and Kate’s characters can then be seen explaining that they plan to rob the jewels at the star-studded and high profile event at the Met Gala. The rest of the trailer tries to develop intrigue as these 8 women plan the robbery but as we know, something will definitely go wrong when they go about executing it. At the end of the trailer, Sandra assures her team that they will not be the prime suspects.

The Ocean’s franchise started in 2001 with the George Clooney and Brad Pitt starrer Ocean’s Eleven. With two more films in the franchise, these became some of the most popular heist films in the world. The first one had all the charm but the same can’t be said for the rest of the two films. It is yet to be seen if Ocean’s 8 will keep up the standard that was once set by Ocean’s Eleven or who knows, if they will even surpass it.

Matt Damon and Carl Reiner will reprise their roles from the previous films. It is reported that Dakota Fanning will be present in a cameo appearance. The first three films of the franchise were directed by Steven Soderbergh who serves as a producer on this film. The film’s story has been written by Gary Ross and the screenplay has been co-written by Gary Ross and Olivia Milch.

Directed by Gary Ross, the film will release on June 8.

