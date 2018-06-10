Ocean’s 8 to lead the opening weekend at US box office with estimated 41 million dollars

In India, Ocean’s 8 will release on June 22. In India, Ocean’s 8 will release on June 22.

Ocean’s 8, the spinoff film of the famous heist franchise, is all set to lead its opening weekend. It is expected to earn 41 million dollars at the box office over the three-day weekend, according to Variety. If the film opens according to expectations, it would be the biggest opener in the franchise. The film, directed by Gary Ross and produced by Steven Soderbergh, the man responsible for the trilogy, has an all-female cast. Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean (sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean) is the main character. She is a convicted thief who forms a group to steal a diamond necklace at New York’s Met Gala.

The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. The film has received mostly positive reviews. It holds a 68% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “Ocean’s 8 isn’t quite as smooth as its predecessors, but still has enough cast chemistry and flair to lift the price of a ticket from filmgoers up for an undemanding caper.”

Disney and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is vying for the second place. The Star Wars film has been a poor performer considering it is based on one of the most popular characters in cinema. According to Box Office Mojo, the film, directed by Rian Johnson, has earned a little over 280 million dollars worldwide despite mostly positive reviews.

Here is the official synopsis, "Five years, eight months, 12 days…and counting. That's how long Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock)—just released from prison—has been concocting the greatest heist of her storied career. She knows what it's going to take—a team of the best in their field, starting with her former partner-in-crime Lou (Cate Blanchett). Together, they recruit a crew of specialists: jeweler Amita (Kaling); street con Constance (Awkwafina); expert fence Tammy (Paulson); hacker Nine Ball (Rihanna); and fashion designer Rose Weil (Bonham Carter). The target is $150 million in diamonds—diamonds that will adorn the neck of world-famous actress Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), who will be center stage at the event of the year, the Met Gala. Their plan appears rock solid, but it will need to be flawless if the team is to get in and get away—all in plain sight."

