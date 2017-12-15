Ocean’s 8 first poster: Sandra Bullock and her gang are all set to pull off a heist at the Met Gala

Ocean’s 8 first poster: The franchise is back with 8 powerful women. Ocean’s 8 first poster: The franchise is back with 8 powerful women.

The Ocean’s trilogy is certainly one of the most popular heist franchises. The heist franchise is back and this time, they are here with an all-female cast in Ocean’s 8.

Starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Damian Lewis and James Corden, the film has a promising cast and with the first poster, we are certainly reminded of the intense nail-biting sequences from the first film, Ocean’s 11. The George Clooney-Brat Pitt film turned into a franchise after the success of the first film.

Sandra Bullock’s character Debbie Ocean is the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. It is being said that her character will build a new team to prepare for a heist at the Met Gala.

The director of the original trilogy, Steven Soderbergh, serves as a producer in this film along with George Clooney. The trailer is expected to drop soon as the film releases in a few months. The suave designing of the original trilogy along with an engaging story line had the audience wrapped. There are a lot of expectations from the new film as the viewers must expect it to match the standards of the existing ones. Matt Damon and Carl Reiner will reprise their roles as Linus Caldwell and Saul Bloom from the original franchise in cameo appearances.

Check out the first poster of Ocean’s 8 here:

Ocean’s 8, directed by Gary Ross, is scheduled to release in June 2018.

