Ocean’s 8 first look: It’s all about female swag, burglary and the art of blending in. See pic

Ocean’s 8 first official photograph is for those women who do not mind being involved in a burglary. Warner Bros released the first picture of their upcoming film, which is a spin-off of Hollywood’s blockbuster Ocean’s Trilogy. On the first glance it is bound to look like a very ordinary image of people in a subway and you might tend to scroll down without taking note of anything spectacular. But when the image clicks, you’ll see eight of the most popular Hollywood female stars positioned so perfectly that you can almost ignore them.

For those who have been familiar with the cinematic works based on thieves and kleptomaniacs in films like Inception, The Bicycle Thieves, Catch Me If You Can, Snatch and Now You See Me, would probably know that a good thief’s main talent lies in the art of blending in.

The first look of Ocean’s 8 gives a glimpse of the new gang of thieves – Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean (gives more acceptance to the viral gossip rumour that her character is the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean), Cate Blanchett as Lou, Rihanna as Nine Ball, Mindy Kaling as Amita, Awkwafina as Constance, Helena-Bonham Carter as Rose, Anne Hathaway as Daphne Kluger and Sarah Paulson as Tammy.

In Summer 2018…the tide will turn. Here’s your First Look at #Oceans8. http://t.co/fn9uvpswCx pic.twitter.com/v4FBffaG3X — Warner Bros Pictures (@wbpictures) January 30, 2017

That’s not all. Damian Lewis will reportedly be seen as Sandra Bullock’s former lover. Ocean’s 8 will hit the theatres on June 8, 2018.

