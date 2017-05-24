Ocean Eight star Anne Hathaway to produce new comedy about dating

Anne Hathaway will be seen in Ocean’s Eight. Anne Hathaway will be seen in Ocean’s Eight.

Actress Anne Hathaway is set to produce and star in a new romantic comedy about the perils of dating apps.

The 34-year-old actress has come up with the idea for the film and has teamed up with the creators of STX Films, Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who are co-writing the as yet untitled feature film, reported Deadline.

The duo – who worked on How To Be Single – said, “We have been looking for ways to work with Anne since launching STX, and when she came to us with the idea, we knew right away that we wanted to make this movie with her.”

Explaining the narrative, they added: “This is a modern day look at love, dating and hookups with a very contemporary and authentic voice that speaks to a generation that casually swipes right to find a mate.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway still finds it hard to believe that she is a Hollywood actor



“As technology has allowed for a new era for matchmaking, it also comes with a lot of comedy and consequences and Anne wanted to explore that territory in funny, relevant and very unexpected ways.”

This is a modern day look at love, dating and hookups with a contemporary and an authentic voice that speaks to a generation that just casually swipes right to find a mate.

“As technology has allowed for a new era for matchmaking, it also comes with a lot of comedy and consequences and Anne wanted to explore that territory in funny, relevant and very unexpected ways,” they added

Anne Hathaway was last seen in Colossal, which she had been the executive producer and her next film Ocean’s Eight is slated to hit screens in June.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now