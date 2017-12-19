Ocean 8’s first trailer promises suspense, drama, and fun with Hollywood’s biggest female actresses

Hunger Games director Garry Ross next Ocean 8’s trailer is out. Hunger Games director Garry Ross next Ocean 8’s trailer is out.

The first trailer of Hunger Games director Garry Ross’ Ocean’s 8 is out, and to say that the movie looks promising would be an understatement. The con drama will return to theaters next year, but with an all-female main cast.

In the two-and-a-half minute trailer, we are introduced to Debbie Ocean, played by the talented Sandra Bullock. Debbie is Danny Ocean’s sister. Danny was played by George Clooney in the earlier installments of the franchise.

The trailer opens with Debbie pleading her case for parole, where she confesses to the officer that she just “wants to pay her bills.” Well, it looks like the cop brought what Debbie (Sandra’s character) was selling as in the next cut of the trailer, she is seen approaching Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Mindy Kaling’s characters to help her pull off an heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.

Anne Hathaway is introduced as Daphne Kruger, whose precious diamond necklace is under threat, thanks to the aforementioned gang of girls. Actor and popular host James Corden also makes an appearance as a ‘friend’ of Debbie.

Watch the trailer:

Basically, the stage is set for the biggest con drama of next year. Except this time, things will take a sassier turn with the ladies. Bring it on, we say!

The movie will release worldwide on June 8, 2018.

