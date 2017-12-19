Documentary on Harvey Weinstein scandal in works

The 90-minute film Harvey Weinstein scandal will be directed by Ursula MacFarlane. The 90-minute film Harvey Weinstein scandal will be directed by Ursula MacFarlane.

If you are someone who is curious to know as to what led to the debacle of Harvey Weinstein from an Oscar winner to a disgraced movie mogul, then soon will be able to watch a documentary about the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, one of Britain’s leading broadcasters has announced plans to produce a feature length documentary about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Although the British broadcaster will screen the documentary on TV, it is tentatively planning for an Academy and BAFTA award-qualifying theatrical release.

The 90-minute film, directed by Ursula MacFarlane (‘Charlie Hebdo: Three Days that Shook Paris’), has the working title ‘Weinstein’.

The media outlet has ordered a feature-length documentary from two-time Oscar-winning producer Simon Chinn and his production company Lightbox.

Lightbox said the 90-minute documentary would feature interviews with actresses who have accused Weinstein of misconduct as well as with journalists, producers, directors, actors, agents and lawyers involved in the scandal.

Some of the people will be speaking publicly for the first time about the story.

Chinn, who has met the disgraced mogul once, said the documentary would retell the Weinstein story in light of recent revelations and in the context of the wider culture in Hollywood. “As the story evolved, we started to think about the industry as a whole and the culture and complicity of the industry, and the question of how Harvey got away with that level of alleged behavior and whether we are looking at a real watershed moment.”

Chinn said it was significant that a woman was taking charge of the project.

“I think she will come at the story with a female perspective. She’s an incredibly sensitive filmmaker who will be able to relate to many of the victims of [Weinstein’s] alleged abuse with great sensitivity,” noted Chinn.

Since the publication of two revealing reports this fall, Weinstein has been accused by more than 60 women of some form of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault. The producer has denied all allegations against him.

There is still no official release date for the documentary.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App