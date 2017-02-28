Not Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars 2017 dress, her awkward interview with Jennifer Aniston is meme-worthy. Watch video

Not her white Ralph and Russo dress, Priyanka Chopra’s ridiculous interview with jennifer Aniston is meme-worthy. But Priyanka sure knows how to have fun. Not her white Ralph and Russo dress, Priyanka Chopra’s ridiculous interview with jennifer Aniston is meme-worthy. But Priyanka sure knows how to have fun.

AIB might call Priyanka Chopra’s $3 million white Ralph and Russo dress at the Oscars 2017 kaju katli but let us put it like this, Priyanka is OUR kaju katli. We think Priyanka was perfect at the 89th Academy Awards as well as Oscars after-party, which she attended with Deepika Padukone. However, this is about what happened backstage with Priyanka, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Ripa and a certain FRIENDS star. So, Priyanka did not present an award this time but she was still our shining beacon at the 89th Academy Awards (she and Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel, we love you too guys!). Priyanka was seen walking the red carpet, talking Baywatch — her upcoming Hollywood break, schmoozing with co-star Dwayne Johnson and giving quotable quotes.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at Oscars after-party

But what we are really interested in is what happened backstage. Once the Oscar moment is done, actors headed backstage to talk to Kelly Ripa, the host of Live With Kelly. From Justin Timberlake to Viola Davis, all got to meet Kelly for some candies and champagne after the hurly-burly of awards was done. And so did Priyanka in the company of model and actress Chrissy Teigen. And it seems PeeCee and Chrissy want Kelly’s job. They are on the lookout for a celeb to interview and zeroed in on Jennifer Aniston. A bemused Jen was asked to come onto the hot seat where Priyanka asked her about hall pass, where a husband or a wife allow their partner to go single for a day or week. Jennifer looked absolutely non-plussed and the next question is about their birthdays. Kelly was seen complaining how Priyanka wants her job.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s ridiculous interview of Jennifer Aniston

While the interview failed to get off the ground (Kelly have no fear, your job is safe), they sure had fun together and moments before Priyanka bid bye to Kelly, they downed a shot together. Kelly asked Priyanka, “Go big or go home,” to which Priyanka’s answer is, “I’m going home after this.”

And we can tell you what Priyanka did once she reached home, wolfed down a big, fat burger. We envy you, girl.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd