Not many roles for transgender women in Hollywood, says Laverne Cox

Actor Laverne Cox believes she has often been overlooked for certain roles but says things have started to improve for the better. The Orange Is The New Black star said that being a black transgender woman has limited her opportunities as an actor.

“Two years ago … I was in the waiting room with actresses who were like, ‘Oh my God, this is my fourth audition today. And I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve never auditioned that much.’ There have never been that many parts as a black, openly transgender woman,” Cox said, according to Femalefirst.

“Because I am who I am, there probably have been fewer opportunities for me to work. I feel like we’ve made the very most of what we have been given …

I feel very blessed now,” she added. Cox said she is now determined to make the most of her platform and will campaign for better representation of certain demographics in Hollywood.

“Certainly there are fewer opportunities for someone like me being black and being trans and being a woman. In the face of that, it’s not bad. The truth is I’m one of the lucky ones. The question for me becomes … as I produce, how to bring other people along for the ride,” Cox said.

Laverne Cox has been a part of some films and many popular TV shows that include Orange Is the New Black, Faking It, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, The Mindy Project among others.

