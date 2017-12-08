Norwegian royal, author Ari Behn accuses Kevin Space of sexual harassment

Kevin Spacey’s career has been thrown into turmoil following allegations of sexual harassment. Kevin Spacey’s career has been thrown into turmoil following allegations of sexual harassment.

In a shocking revelation, a former member of the Norwegian royal family has accused Kevin Spacey of groping his genitals during a Nobel Peace Prize party ten years ago.

According to Contactmusic.com, a Norwegian royal named Ari Behn has alleged he was fondled by the Hollywood actor during an event in Oslo ten years ago, after Spacey had just finished hosting a Nobel Peace Prize bash.

While speaking to a leading Norwegian radio station, Behn said, “We had a nice conversation, he was sitting right next to me. After five minutes, he says ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette’ – and then he takes me under the table in the middle of my b***s. I got more than I bargained for.”

Ari Behn, who divorced Princess Martha Louise of Norway last year, admitted to being taken back by Spacey’s behaviour.

He explained to a radio station that he responded to the actor’s alleged advances by saying, “Eh? Maybe later,” adding, “I had black hair back then and was 10 years younger so was right up his alley.”

Spacey’s career has been thrown into turmoil in recent months following a string of accusations made against the award-winning actor.

The allegations began back in October, when fellow actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was just 14 years old in 1986. The actor has already been fired from the Netflix series House of Cards and dropped by his talent agency and publicist.

Dozen more allegations have since been made against him, including one of sexual assault in 2008 against a man then aged 23 which is now being investigated by police in London. CNN also reported that eight current or former House of Cards workers claim that Spacey made the production a “toxic” workplace.

