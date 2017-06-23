Nicole Kidman wanted to quit Hollywood

Nicole Kidman was recently involved in well-received HBO miniseries Big Little Lies. Nicole Kidman was recently involved in well-received HBO miniseries Big Little Lies.

She is currently enjoying a career comeback, starring in the hit miniseries drama Big Little Lies. But Oscar winning actress Nicole Kidman says she wanted to quit Hollywood nearly a decade ago. The 50-year-old actress made the revelation in an interview with The Daily Telegraph on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk. Speaking of the period around 2008, she said: “I think I was pregnant with (daughter) Sunday, and I was like, I’m going to give up acting, I’m done. It’s too much.”

However, the star was persuaded to stay in the profession by her mother Janelle. “She said, ‘Keep your toe in the water,’ because, she said, ‘You’re going to want that as you get older’.” Nicole Kidman won her Academy Award in 2002 for the movie The Hours, a British-American drama in which she co-starred with Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore. Her latest project Big Little Lies has been praised almost universally, by both viewers and critics. It is a dark comedy of seven episodes.

“Big Little Lies” will air in India on Star World and Star World HD in September. It is a TV adaptation of a novel by the same name written by Australian author Liane Moriarty. Nicole Kidman has four children from two marriages. Her first marriage was with actor Tom Cruise and second to country singer Keith Urban. She was recently nominated for an Academy award for her role in the film Lion which was directec by Garth Davis. The film received six nominations in various categories but failed to win any.

