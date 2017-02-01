Nicole Kidman might star in Aquaman as Jason Momoa’s mother

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in Lion. Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in Lion.

Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman is in early negotiations to join the cast of Aquaman as the mother of the superhero, played by Jason Momoa.

Warner Bros’ Aquaman, being helmed by James Wan, will release in October 2018.

Aquaman is based on the DC Comics character who is king of Atlantis, born half-human as Arthur Curry and half-Atlantean. Aquaman’s mother is Atlanna, who has escaped the underwater kingdom and had a son with a lighthouse keeper, reports variety.com.

The production on Aquaman will start in April in Australia. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who starred on Netflix’s The Get Down, has been tapped to play the villain Black Manta.

Amber Heard is playing Mera, Aquaman’s love interest, and Willem Dafoe will portray Aquaman’s science advisor, Dr. Vulko.

Meanwhile, Kidman has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in Lion. She is also starring in and executive producing HBO’s series Big Little Lies – which will air in India on Star World Premiere HD from February 23.

Actor Jason Momoa had recently said that Aquaman is “the best moment” of his career as it’s opened up so many other roles for him. The 37-year-old actor is set to take on the DC Comics superhero in the upcoming ensemble movie Justice League before working on his first standalone feature for the franchise.

He said accepting the job was life-changing for him as he’s finally able to “pick and choose” the roles he wants, according to The Hollywood Reporter.