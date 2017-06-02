Nicole Kidman doesn’t like to text

Nicole Kidman shares a strong bond with her family and loves taking time off to hang out with them. Nicole Kidman shares a strong bond with her family and loves taking time off to hang out with them.

Actress Nicole Kidman said she would prefer having a phone conversation with someone rather than sending a text message. The 49-year-old actress and her husband, country singer Keith Urban, are old school in their approach to communication, and when Kidman travels, they stay connected with a phone call instead of a message, reported InStyle magazine.

“I call. People text, and then I text back, ‘Just call me.’ I like the voice. Keith and I don’t ever text. We call,” Kidman said. The “Big Little Lies” actress – who has kids Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, nine, and Faith, six, with Urban – shares a strong bond with her family and loves taking time off to hang out with them. “On weekends, we just hang – wake up, get the paper. We eat together as a family, breakfast and dinner always. We’re very, very tight. It’s how I was raised. It’s what I know.”

“There is just the joy of being a mother; whether it’s being an adoptive, biological, or foster mother, or a mother figure. Keith’s always saying I’m so maternal. I like that. I am the eldest child in my family and so a lot of times the eldest child wants to take care of everybody.

“But I have had to learn that I can’t take care of everybody. But a strong pull in my life is my maternal force and I love it. I think when you reach a certain age you go, ‘I wish I had more children’,” Kidman earlier told Female First.

