Nicole Kidman do movies appealing to her ‘artistic spirit’

Nicole Kidman says she tries to do films which appeal to her “artistic spirit”. Nicole Kidman says she tries to do films which appeal to her “artistic spirit”.

Nicole Kidman says she tries to do films which appeal to her “artistic spirit”.The 49-year-old actress hopes all of her movies will be successful, she insisted she is not motivated by money but by her passion for her projects. “I want the films to make money – if they cost a lot of money, I don’t want people to lose – but I’ve got to keep my

artistic spirit, and I’ve got to approach it not from a strategic business place, because that just makes me feel not good. “So I ask other people to take care of that side of it …

but let us make it. It’s not a business for me.”

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, who played the adoptive mother of Dev Patel’s character in Lion, says she could really relate to him as a maternal figure on the film’s sets. The 49-year-old star said she is looking forward to see where Patel’s career takes him in the future, reported Femalefirst.

“I was maternal to him. I was pretty much in character playing the role… I really just related to him as a mother. I would go up to him and stroke his hair and touch his face and hold his hand. He gave permission for that, which was terrific… “I also think now you’ll see Dev as a leading man, not as an Indian man or anything other than a leading man. I look forward to his journey into all of that now,” Kidman said.