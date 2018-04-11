I’d make a great Joker or a good villain in one of the Marvel movies: Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage lauds science-fiction as a genre. Nicolas Cage lauds science-fiction as a genre.

Actor Nicolas Cage believes he would make a great Joker if he got an opportunity to play the iconic comic book villain. The 54-year-old actor, who played the superhero character Ghost Rider in two films and voiced Superman in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, said he has moved onto other things as his comic book days are behind him.

“I mean, I think my comic book days are kind of…I’m on to other things, but I always thought I’d make a great Joker and I always thought that I would’ve been a good villain in one of the Marvel [movies] like Doctor Doom. But, Doctor Doom you have to wear that mask, but I thought the story leading up to Doctor Doom could’ve been interesting. At this point if I was to go back into the format it would probably have to be as a villain,” Cage told Joblo.com.

On the idea, he adds, “It would be the perfect one for me to go even more off the rails than I’ve ever done before and, y’know, it’d be fun.”

The actor is seen in the recent release, The Humanity Bureau. Talking about the film, the actor quipped that science-fiction is a genre “where you can do that and not be censored or be punished for it.”

“Well, as you know, science fiction is one of my favourite genres. I’ve always felt that with science fiction you can really exercise your right to freedom of speech and really speak to what’s happening currently that may or may not concern you, simply by virtue of the fact that with that particular genre you can put it in another planet or in the future and you can speak to what’s happening now, i.e. George Orwell “1984”…look at DISTRICT 9, to me was really kind of a movie about apartheid and with THE HUMANITY BUREAU I felt that it was an opportunity to not so much be a message movie, but perhaps reflect, hold a mirror to what I see could happen down the road in terms of industry and it’s effect on the Earth and global warming and of course what’s happening with immigration. And so, it was a way to maybe speak to that a little bit, not in a message way, but more neutral in terms of what I see happening right now.

I’ve always felt that you could do that with science fiction and it’s something that I hope stays strong as a genre and stays very much in the forefront, because I think that it is one of the last places where you can do that and not be censored or be punished for it,” he said in the same interview.

(With inputs of PTI)

