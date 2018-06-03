Nick Jonas’ comment on Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post cannot be missed

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparked off dating rumours when the two had made an appearance together for the first time at the Met Gala last year. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparked off dating rumours when the two had made an appearance together for the first time at the Met Gala last year.

Is Priyanka Chopra dating American singer Nick Jonas? Well, the rumours won’t die any time soon as the duo are giving ample reasons to speculate. While the two were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Nick’s comment on Priyanka’s latest Instagram post have set tongues wagging again.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a photo with the caption, “Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls. @anjula_acharia @mubinarattonsey @chanelofficial,” and guess who commented on the same.

Nick Jonas seemed to really like Priyanka’s happy photo, so much so that he was compelled to comment on the photo. The singer’s comment read, “That smile,” and not to miss the heart emoji.

See Priyanka Chopra’s latest post and Nick Jonas’s comment too:

According to a report by etonline.com, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were recently seen “cozying up” at Toca Madera restaurant in Los Angeles.

“The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio,” the source said. The source also added, “They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, laughing and smiling.”

Priyanka and Nick sparked off dating rumours when the two had made an appearance together for the first time at the Met Gala last year.

And recently, when the duo was spotted hanging out again, multiple reports suggesting that Bollywood’s global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently dating American songwriter and singer Nick Jonas began doing the rounds of the internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd