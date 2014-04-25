New song is not about Taylor Swift: Ed Sheeran

Shreeran, 23, who blasts a cheating ex-lover in the track. Shreeran, 23, who blasts a cheating ex-lover in the track.

Singer Ed Shreeran has assured fans that his new song, ‘Don’t’, is not about his former tourmate Taylor Swift, insisting the pair’s friendship has never turned romantic.

Shreeran, 23, who blasts a cheating ex-lover in the track, makes it clear that the “ex” is not Swift, reported Contactmusic.

“It’s 100 per cent not about Taylor… I’ve never dated Taylor. I’ve dated a few singers, though,” he said.

The ‘A Team’ hitmaker had earlier said that the song was based on a true story, sparking speculation among fans that the girl in question is his fellow pop star Ellie Goulding or Swift.

