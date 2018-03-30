New Avengers Infinity War TV spot heralds coming of Thanos

Avengers Infinity War will release on April 27 worldwide. Avengers Infinity War will release on April 27 worldwide.

“Everything you know, everything you love – it will all be gone,” warns Gamora in the latest Avengers Infinity War TV spot. In this new video, we see Thor saying, “Together, we can stop Thanos,” and he is probably addressing a large gathering of the superheroes. Avengers Infinity War will be the biggest film yet in Marvel Cinematic Universe and will include most of the superheroes that have so far appeared in preceding movies.

The reason for their coming together is Thanos, the galactic tyrant who wants to destroy half the universe. And to do that he is on a deadly quest to acquire Infinity Stones that will make him nearly invincible and allow him to single-handedly obliterate all life if he wanted to. The quest for Infinity Stones positions him against the Avengers and other Marvel superheroes.

The focus of this TV spot is whether the superheroes will unite in time to stop Thanos and his Black Order, or allow their infighting and differences to enable Thanos in destroying the Earth. Black Widow says to somebody behind the camera, “We don’t want to kill you, but we will.”

This struck me as strange since you cannot really apply morality to murderous beings like Thanos and the members of the Black Order, and Black Widow is one of the most rational Avengers. As Deadpool might have said, “Well, that’s just bad writing.” Black Widow is later seen fighting a member of the Black Order called Corvus Glaive, and it appears like she is holding her own.

Directed by Russo Brothers, Avengers Infinity War will release on April 27 worldwide.

