Neve Campbell to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in ‘Skyscraper’

Neve Campbell is known for Scream film series and House of Cards Neve Campbell is known for Scream film series and House of Cards Related News Neve Campbell hated LA life

Neve Campbell hated LA life Neve Campbell joins ‘House of Cards’ season four

Neve Campbell joins ‘House of Cards’ season four Scream 4 Actor Neve Campbell is set to join Dwayne Johnson on Legendary’s 3D action thriller Skyscraper. The movie, to be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, is slated for July 13, 2018 release, reported Deadline. A Canadian, Neve Campbell is known for her acting in horror movies series Scream. She also got a starring role in Netflix’s famous and successful political drama House of Cards alongside Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in seasons 4 and 5. She is a regular now in the show. She has also voiced Kiara in The Lion King’s sequel The Lion King: Simba’s Pride. Production on the film will begin in August. Johnson stars as a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and war veteran who now looks after security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who are trapped inside the building above the fire line.

The film’s director Rawson Marshall Thurber is known for directing the successful film We’re the Millers. He also serves as the writer on the film. Skyscraper will be produced by Legendary Pictures. Rawson Marshall Thurber and Dwayne Johnson have previously worked together in Central Intelligence, in which Thurber also acted. Dwayne Johnson is also involved in another project Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is the sequel to legendary actor Robin Williams starring fantasy film Jumani based on a book with the same name.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App