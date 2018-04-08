Netflix threatens to pull films from Cannes

The debate regarding Netflix model vs theatrical format for films rages on. The debate regarding Netflix model vs theatrical format for films rages on.

Online streaming giant Netflix has reportedly threatened not to bring any titles to the Cannes Film Festival after festival director Thierry Fremaux said he won’t screen any films from the platform in competition if they have not had a theatrical release in France. But last year, Netflix titles like Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories did get screened at the festival.

The situation is said to be fluid and a final decision won’t be made until Cannes announces its official line-up on April 12, reports hollywoodreporter.com. If Netflix carries through on the threat to pull out its movies, the move could impact a number of high-profile filmmakers.

Such a move would be seen as retaliation for a new rule, which was first announced after last year’s fest. The officials have banned films from competition that do not have a French theatrical release. Since Netflix titles don’t play in French theatres and instead appear directly on the digital service, that rule has barred them from the competition line-up.

In an email response to IndieWire, Fremaux said, “We’re still talking. They are still welcome.” The battle between theatrical cinema and films produced by streaming services like Amazon and Netflix for small screens is an interesting one and the ongoing debate is contentious. Noted big screen filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan are not too fond of the model. It is not just because they work with theatrical format. Spielberg says Netflix has its unique place, but films streaming on Netflix should not be nominated for Oscars.

Christopher Nolan is way more dismissive, calling the service’s policy “mindless.” Since Netflix’s entire model is digital, it is unlikely that Nolan will ever make peace with it. He still prefers film camera and distribution format and dispises digital techniques. In fact, his recent India trip was also based on his insistence on celluloid’s importance in filmmaking today.

