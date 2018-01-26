Outlander to The Big Short: 8 book-to-screen adaptations you need to binge-watch ASAP

These are some of the best shows and movies available on Netflix right now. These are some of the best shows and movies available on Netflix right now.

Jaipur Literature Festival is here, and what better way for movie buffs to get acquainted with some of the literary gems, than to binge watch all of them on Netflix? Here are eight such films and shows that you can feast your eyes on. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

Anne with an E

Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables, Anne with an E is a refreshing take on the beloved series. The show stars Amybeth McNulty in the titular role. If you are feeling particularly nostalgic and want to crawl into your sweet and safe place, then Anne with an E is the perfect show for you.

Anne is all about childhood hopes and dreams. It is also about imagination and bravery. The series will make you want to reach for the book as soon as you are done with the show. And that is a good thing.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Directed by Peter Jackson, the fantasy drama series had garnered a total of 13 nominations in Oscars, out of which, it had won four. No mean feat. Based on J R R Tolkien’s epic series, both the books and movies are loved by audience all over. Magical creatures, the ultimate battle for a powerful golden ring; LOTR has everything you want. If you have watched the movies, great, you clearly would not mind going for a great adventure again. And if you have not, then, as they say, it is never too late.

American Psycho

Christian Bale starrer American Psycho is a screen adaptation of the book by Bret Easton Ellis. American Psycho is a dark comedy about, well, an American who is psychotic. The movie title is pretty self-explanatory. American Psycho is in turns funny and intense. Gory can sometimes be funny, as American Psycho proves. Warning: Not for the weak-hearted.

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Martin Scorsese-directed movie is a biographical drama about love, lies, and of course, money. The film stars Leonardo di Caprio as the hedonistic Jordan Belfort. Based on Belfort’s memoir, The Wolf of Wall Street has everything that you would expect of good cinema – great characters, impressive cinematography and smooth direction. This one is a hell of a ride.

The Big Short

Based on the book, The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis, the movie is about the major financial upheaval of America in 2007. Those were tough times, but when you can laugh and make a satire out of the difficult times that you have lived, you prove that there is always a way around things and that making those times relatable is what good cinema is all about. The Big Short stars Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling in pivotal roles.

Outlander

Outlander is a TV series based on Diana Gabaldon’s sprawling time-travel/historical fiction books. And you may find this difficult to believe, but the show is as engaging as the books, if not more. After all, what is not exciting about a married nurse travelling back in time to fall in with love with a dashing Scottish highlander? The show stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in the lead.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Writer Stephen Chbosky was both the writer and director of The Perks of Being a Wallflower. The movie is based on the book penned by Chbosky. A coming-of-age drama, Perks never falls into the trap of its genre. It is at no point predictable, and is as moving and lovely as you would imagine it to be. Of course, it also helps that the movie boasts of names like Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, Ezra Miller, Paul Rudd and Joan Cusack.

The Great Gatsby

Almost everyone who has anything to do with books and movies is familiar with F Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby. It was made into a movie by acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann in 2013. It starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher and of course, Bollywood’s Shehenshah, Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is cinematically breathtaking, and Leonardo, as usual, outdoes himself as Jay Gatsby. Almost as pretty and moving as Van Gogh’s The Starry Night.

