Netflix acquires rights for Orson Welles’s incomplete film The Other Side Of The Wind

World’s leading streaming network Netflix announced that it will acquire the global rights to legendary filmmaker Orson Welles’ last film, The Other Side of the Wind. The Other Side of the Wind, featured John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, Oja Kodar, Robert Random, Lilli Palmer, Edmond O’Brien, Cameron Mitchell, Mercedes McCambridge, Susan Strasberg, Norman Foster, Paul Stewart and Dennis Hopper. It had however, remained incomplete for decades. The film was originally shot and produced by Welles himself.

Frank Marshall has now been assigned as the Production Manager. He will also be overseeing the restoration and completion of the film with consultation from Peter Bogdanovich. “I can’t quite believe it, but after 40 years of trying, I am so very grateful for the passion and perseverance from Netflix that has enabled us to, at long last, finally get into the cutting room to finish Orson’s last picture,” said Frank Marshall.

Orson Welles film had been a satire on Hollywood and was based on the last days of a legendary film director named Jake Hannaford (John Huston) who fought hard for making his comeback in the showbiz. It seems much like the story of the filmmaker itself. Welles’s film had a good fate that gave it a second chance.

“Like so many others who grew up worshipping the craft and vision of Orson Welles, this is a dream come true. The promise of being able to bring to the world this unfinished work of Welles with his true artistic intention intact is a point of pride for me and for Netflix. Cinephiles and film enthusiasts around the world will experience the magic of Orson Welles once again or for the very first time,” said Chief Content Officer of Netflix, Ted Sarandos.

