Natalie Portman welcomes home a baby girl named Amalia Millepied

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied welcome their baby girl, Amalia. Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied welcome their baby girl, Amalia.

The Oscar-winning 35-year-old actor Natalie Potman, who was last seen on the silver screen playing the role of former First Lady, Jackie Kennedy, gave birth to a baby girl named Amalia on February 22.

The statement by her representative to E! News said, “Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22. Mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

Portman and French choreographer Benjamin Millepied married in 2012. They had worked together in the critically-acclaimed film Black Swan. The couple is also parents to their 5-year-old son Aleph.

The star made her baby bump debut in September at the Venice Film Festival while promoting her movies Planetarium and Jackie. She was a part of Vanity Fair’s shoot where she was featured beautifully with her baby bump by photographer Annie Leibovitz.

She also wrote a piece for The New York Times’ T Magazine about how parenthood had changed her as a person. She wrote, “[Parenthood] made me much calmer under stress, because there’s that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows, and you can make everything okay again.”

Although she attended the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards while expecting, Portman skipped the Oscars ceremony that was held recently, even though she was nominated, due to her delivery. She was, however, seen reading mean tweets on screen as a part of ‘Mean tweets — Oscars Edition by Jimmy Kimmel live’ that was screened at the ceremony.

