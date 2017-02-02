Natalie Portman pays tribute to John Hurt

Natalie Portman has praised John Hurt for his “incredible” performance in “Jackie” saying she was impressed by his willingness to learn. Natalie Portman has praised John Hurt for his “incredible” performance in “Jackie” saying she was impressed by his willingness to learn.

Actress Natalie Portman has praised John Hurt for his “incredible” performance in “Jackie” saying she was impressed by his willingness to learn. The 35-year-old actress was left devastated by the passing of the veteran actor, who died of pancreatic cancer last week, as she adored working with him and his presence made a huge impact on the film, reported Female First.

“John was such an incredible human being, very, very kind, very easy to work with. We were shooting in really cold weather, doing difficult, very long takes, where he had a lot of dialogue. He was doing an Irish accent. He was just so good-natured and funny.

“The things he would come up with on his own between takes, Pablo (Larrain a, director) would say, ‘That’s better than what we have, just say that.’We didn’t rehearse, so really all that energy from him was apparent when we were filming,” Portman said.

Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in The Elephant Man and his supporting role in Midnight Express, has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the BBC reported on Saturday. He was 77.

Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades, revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment.

The actor who is known for his role as Mr. Ollivander in the Harry Potter films, and has also starred in Hellboy and Doctor Who, told Radio Times in August 2015, “I’m can’t say I worry about mortality, but it’s impossible to get to my age and not have a little contemplation of it.”

Hurt essayed the role of a priest in the Jackie Kennedy biopic.