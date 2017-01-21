Natalie Portman calls out Hollywood on gender inequality

Natalie Portman has once again spoken out against the gender inequality in Hollywood. Natalie Portman has once again spoken out against the gender inequality in Hollywood.

Actress Natalie Portman has once again spoken out against the gender inequality in Hollywood, saying she believes that the film industry still favours men above women. During an interview with The Guardian, Portman opened up about how “women have been excluded from many opportunities”. “Every year it’s exclusively male-directed, written and filmed movies that we’re talking about in awards season. Not that men shouldn’t be making films. I love watching men’s films. It’s just crazy that there is such a minority of women’s voices out there.

“Everyone has a responsibility to promote inclusion. If someone notices that there’s only one woman at the table they need to make a change. Or if they notice that there are no

minorities getting prominent roles in film… They need to make a change,” Portman said. The actress also discussed that how Hollywood films often failed to portray feminists in correct way. “A lot of films that try for a ‘feminist’ portrayal will just make a woman be really tough. Well, that’s not feminist because it’s not allowing the woman to be a human being. No one’s just tough.”

Elaborating on the point she added that the view that, ‘everything would be better if women ran the world,’ is not right. When asked if female leaders were better than men, she said, “No. We’re human beings. There are good ones, there are bad ones, and everyone is going to be a mix of everything. We should know by now that female leaders aren’t inherently better people or inherently better anything. “I don’t think there are gender differences in the quality of work of anything– as artists, as business people, as human beings. It’s simply humans. And women have been excluded from many opportunities.”