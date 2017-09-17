Narcos location scout Carlos Munoz shot dead in Mexico

Carlos Munoz was the location scout for popular drug-drama, Narcos. Carlos Munoz was the location scout for popular drug-drama, Narcos.

Narcos’ location scout Carlos Munoz Portal was shot to death in a violent region in central Mexico while scouting for season four of Netflix’s popular show. The seasoned scout worked for Stacy Perskie’s Mexico City-based production company Redrum, had a slew of high-profile credits to his name, including, ‘Sicario’,’ Spectre’, ‘Fast & Furious and ‘Apocalypto’, reported Variety.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate,” Netflix said in a statement.

Munoz’s bullet-riddled body and his car were found in a remote area near San Bartolo Actopan in the state of Mexico near the borders of Hidalgo state, which is said to have one of the highest murder rates in Mexico. It is believed to be one of the most crime-ridden areas in Mexico. This incident has now raised doubts about whether the shoot would resume shortly or the production house would make certain changes in the location and the schedule.

The first 3 seasons of ‘Narcos’ where however shot in Colombia, the team moved to a new location in Mexico to shoot for its fourth chapter.’Narcos’ season four is said to be exploring the origins of Mexico’s infamous Juarez cartel just as season three focused on the rise and fall of Colombia’s Cali cartel and heralded the shift of the drug wars to Mexico.

