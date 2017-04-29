My son likes Spider-Man not Star-Lord: Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt’s son like Spider Man’s super powers and not Star Lord’s as he cannot fly or shoot webs. Chris Pratt’s son like Spider Man’s super powers and not Star Lord’s as he cannot fly or shoot webs.

Actor Chris Pratt says his four-year-old son Jack likes Spider-Man over his superhero avatar as Star-Lord. Pratt features as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor says he is not sure if his son thinks his fantasy film is cool. “He knows the first part of the film. I don’t know if he thinks it is cool but he has seen the movies that I am in. He knows that I am Star-Lord. But as a matter of fact when I ask him ‘who is your favourite superhero Star-Lord’, he says ‘no Spider-Man’. He just likes Spider-Man better,” Pratt said.

The actor, who is awaiting the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, added: “I don’t know if he fully understands what makes Star-Lord great because Star-Lord doesn’t really have any superpowers. Star-Lord can’t fly or shoot webs out of his hand…I think he (Pratt’s son) is more into super powers.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn, and also stars Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. It also features the voices of actors like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. The Disney film is releasing on May 5 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With the backdrop titled ‘Awesome Mixtape #2’,the second part of the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy will take further the team’s adventures as they traverse different cosmos to protect their world. This time, the storyline will explore family values and also unravel many family truths and mysteries.

