My life after 30 has been bliss: Julia Roberts

“On my 30th, every person I loved and adored in the world was with me. I was excited and could not understand the tone of doom about leaving my youth behind,” Roberts said. “Since then, my life has been bliss. If I knew that 30 was going to be so much fun I would have done it at 22!,” she added.

The actress feels that happiness takes different forms when you get older. “Happiness takes on different forms as you get older, smarter, have more friends or get deeper into relationships in life,” she said.

“And the least of my worries is age. I work hard at my job and as a mum. I do not count the years. We all get old and that is OK,” she added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App