My Favourite Year actor Joe Bologna dead at 82

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Joseph Bologna dead Oscar-nominated screenwriter Joseph Bologna dead

Renowned for his comedy style, actor-screenwriter Joe Bologna has passed away at the age of 82. He was suffering from pancreatic cancer. His wife 52 years actor writer Renee Taylor confirmed that the Emmy Award-winning writer breathed his last at City of Hope in Duarte, California, reported Deadline. “He had a beautiful life and a beautiful death having fully and gratefully experienced three years since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at Cedars Sinai,” she said. Taylor also thanked the team of doctors who prolonged his life.

Bologna was born on December 30, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York. He attended Brown University, where he graduated as an art history major. He also went on to serve the United States Marine Corps before heading to Hollywood in the 1970s. Bologna and Taylor wrote their first Broadway show Lovers and ther Strangers, which was directed by Charles Grodin. The film adaptation (1970) of the play was nominated for an Academy Award for best screenplay.The couple continued writing together, with also starring in the acclaimed Made for Each Other (1971). Their other credits include the critically acclaimed TV series Calucci’s Department, Bedrooms as well as American Dream Machine.

They wrote and directed Love Is All There Is, where they discovered and introduced actor Angelina Jolie. In addition, they wrote an impressive list of 22 published plays including It Had To Be You. His acting credits include My Favorite Year, Transylvania 6-5000, Blame It On Rio, Woman in Red, Honor Thy Father and Big Daddy, among others. On the small screen, Bologna featured in Married With Children spin-off Top Of The Heap with Matt LeBlanc and the’80s musical TV drama Rags To Riches with Tisha Campbell. His final work is the forthcoming comedy Tango Shalom, which he wrote and starred in along sides wife and long-time friend Lainie Kazan. Apart from Taylor, Bologna is survived by his only son, Gabriel.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App