My career has been exactly as I wanted: Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck has said he has enjoyed his career so far and it has turned out to be exactly as he wanted. The 41-year-old actor, who won the best actor Oscar at the 89th Academy Awards for his performance in Manchester by the Sea, also talked about his comparisons with actor brother Ben Affleck, reported Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been able to see other people’s careers and how they’ve worked out and it’s been an education. And so I’ve really enjoyed my career. It’s been exactly what I wanted and I feel very blessed and happy with it,” Affleck said.

He added he has been in the industry for more than two decades and gone through various ups and downs. “I’ve been out here since I was 17-years-old and so I’ve gotten to know lots of actors who have had a lot of success and some failures and some hard times and some success again,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, at the 89th Academy Awards, when the Hollywood came together to see who won the Oscars, they also expected to hear some of the best acceptance speeches. Some of the most wonderful thoughts and feelings have been shared during these speeches. Be it about making a political stand, or about questioning disparity in wages – we have seen amazing things unfold during the speeches. We saw all of this at the Academy Awards this year as well. Moonlight’s acceptance speech for winning the Best adapted Screenplay award, Viola Davis’s speech that left her fans in tears, or Asghar Farhadi’s politically influenced acceptance speech, each was a revelation.