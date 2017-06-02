Murder On The Orient Express trailer: With frightful faces stars of Hollywood tell a dark tale of murder in Kenneth Branagh’s film

Murder On The Orient Express trailer: Director Kenneth Branagh portrays the role of detective Hercule Poirot. Murder On The Orient Express trailer: Director Kenneth Branagh portrays the role of detective Hercule Poirot.

The first trailer of The Murder on The Orient Express has released; the film is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s detective novel of the same name. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film stars Johnny Depp, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer and Derek Jacobi. Kenneth will also be starring in the film as the detective Hercule Poirot.

The plot of Murder On The Orient Express is not very complicated. A murder has happened on a luxurious train when it was suddenly stalled. The suspects are the passengers who on the train itself — we are introduced to a butler, a professor, an assistant, a governess, a missionary, a widow, a maid, a salesman, a doctor, and a princess. Detective Hercule Poirot has to investigate and find the real culprit.

Agatha Christie’s story has previously been adapted on film and television both. That’s why Kenneth had to make some changes to distinguish itself from its predecessors. There is something explicitly modern in the 2017 film, however, it is focussed more on the horror element.

Today’s trailer showed that there’s a distinctively more modern feel to the 1930s mystery tale, but Branagh has also revealed that he decided to emphasize the horror elements from the novel.

“I think what I found in the book again, and in the screenplay, was that it unleashed something very primal, very kind of grisly. I realized that we could find a way to have the fun of Agatha Christie, but have the absolutely deadly intention behind it, and the danger. I think we’re making a scarier film than people might imagine. We’re not trying to turn it into something it isn’t, but I think we’re away from the drawing room mystery, and we’re into something else. Because the book is also a dark psychological revenge drama,” Kenneth told Entertainment Weekly.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd