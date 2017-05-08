MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: Beauty and the Beast is Movie of the Year, Emma Watson wins Best Actor

Emma Watson defeated the likes of Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen) and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) as well as formidable competitors like Hugh Jackman (Logan) and Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures). Emma Watson defeated the likes of Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen) and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) as well as formidable competitors like Hugh Jackman (Logan) and Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures).

Disney’s live-action adaptation Beauty and the Beast was named Movie of the Year at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.The Bill Condon-directed movie won the top film honour beating the fellow nominees including Logan, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Get Out and The Edge of Seventeen, reported Ace Showbiz.

“This is so exciting, thank you so much,” Condon said. “Thank you to the audience who embraced this movie so much, but especially thank you to the women because women have proven that they’re a huge and powerful audience, and it’s gonna change the movie business.”

The film’s lead star Emma Watson won the new combined-gender Best Actor Award in a Movie. The 27-year-old British actress defeated the likes of Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen) and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) as well as formidable competitors like Hugh Jackman (Logan) and Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures).

Jackman took home the Best Duo award for his role in Logan. The 48-year-old Aussie actor shared the trophy with his young co-star, Dafne Keen.

Meanwhile, Hidden Figures and the The Fate of the Furious took home the Best Fight Against the System trophy and the Generation Award respectively. The eighth “Fast and Furious” movie co-stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster took the stage to accept the award.

Daniel Kaluuya won the Next Generation award for his role in Get Out, defeating other competitors like Chrissy Metz, Issa Rae, Riz Ahmed and Yara Shahidi. “Stranger Things” was the biggest TV winner at the ceremony.

After Millie Bobby Brown delivered her emotional speech when accepting an award for Best Actor in a Show, the Netflix series was hailed as Show of the Year.

Much-loved series This Is Us didn’t go home empty handed, as it took home a Golden Popcorn in Tearjerker category.

The Walking Dead and Black-ish also grabbed one award each, for Best Villain (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Best American Story, respectively.

Trevor Noah (The Daily Show) won Best Host, defeating Ellen DeGeneres, John Oliver, RuPaul and Samantha Bee, while RuPaul’s Drag Race was dubbed as the Best Reality Competition.

FOX’s Grease Live won Best Musical Moment, Channing Tatum and Beyonce Knowles shared a Golden Popcorn for their performance on Lip Sync Battle which competed in the Trending category.

Honoring the best in the big screen and small screen, the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards was hosted by Adam DeVine.

