Mowgli trailer: Andy Serkis’ retelling of The Jungle Book with Benedict Cumberbatch and Christian Bale is a visual treat

The first trailer for Andy Serkis’ Mowgli just arrived on the internet. The first trailer for Andy Serkis’ Mowgli just arrived on the internet.

The first trailer for the much-delayed Andy Serkis film titled Mowgli just arrived on the internet and it is by far the darkest retelling of the Rudyard Kipling’s classic 19th-century tale of the boy who grew up in the jungles of India.

The two minutes long trailer opens with a dreary sight: Mowgli caught in a cage by the village people while Bale’s brawny voice is heard saying, “You have only heard stories of the jungle. I lived in King’s palace in a cage just like this.” We are then introduced to a CGI animated Bagheera (voiced by Bale) and it is every bit a sight to behold.

While a formidable Benedict Cumberbatch voices Shere Khan heard saying, “My My, how you’ve grown!”, Andy Serkis, adding to his extensive resume for CGI characters, voices Baloo the bear here. Cate Blanchett also makes an appearance in last few seconds as Kaa the python and it is reminiscent of her daunting avatar as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok last.

Rohan Chand plays the titular Mowgli and the film’s cast also includes Serkis’ Planet Of the Apes co-star Freida Pinto, possibly in the role of Messua.

Mowgli has been in the production since 2015 but was beaten to a punch by the Disney’s 2016 film The Jungle Book by Jon Favreau. Starring Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Ben Kingsley and Scarlett Johansson, the massively successful fantasy adventure film sought to find a balance between Kipling’s original works and the animated adaptations. Serkis’ Mowgli, which is going to be a huge step away from the previous film, promises to be a lot more loyal to Kipling’s stories.

The CGI footage in Mowgli features some genuinely stunning shots as well as some astonishingly threatening beasts. Several scenes especially stand out like the one where a bruised Shere Khan makes an entry or when one of the Bandar-log screams his guts out at the camera.

Mowgli is all set to hit the theatres on October 19.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd