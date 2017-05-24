Movie on Downton Abbey unlikely: Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville had starred in the hit tv show, Downton Abbey. Hugh Bonneville had starred in the hit tv show, Downton Abbey.

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who essayed the role of Robert, Earl of Grantham in the hit TV show Downton Abbey, says a movie on the show is “unlikely”. The actor played the prestigious Lord Grantham in the Yorkshire-based series, which came to an end in 2015 after a five-year run.

There had been rumours that the historical period drama which was aired from 2010 to 2015, would be made into a blockbuster. Bonneville says he has read no script and that it’s “hugely unlikely”, reports telegraph.co.uk. Speaking at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press opening on Monday, the star dismissed these stories.

“There is no script that I have read, or any deal in place, for a Downton movie, so I think it is hugely unlikely,” he said.“But of course I would love to do it, I think everybody would.”

Since the time the show ended, it was speculated that the drama starring Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt and Dan Stevens would be adapted into a film. Sources claimed the writer of the show Julian Fellowes was to reunite with producers Carnival Films to work on the much-discussed movie, with filming set to begin in September.

Fellowes had even started writing a script for a Downton Abbey movie well in advance, saying he was ready to go ahead with the project as soon as he received the green light. He also mentioned that he has found himself to be “busier than ever” since after finishing Downton. Most of his year has been taken up by filming both the Paddington movie sequel and the finale to BBC satirical series, W1A – where he is seen playing the broadcaster’s fictional head of values, Ian Fletcher

