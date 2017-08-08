Mother! trailer: Jennifer Lawrence’s horror film will scare the hell out of you

Jennifer Lawrence plays the female lead in Mother!. Jennifer Lawrence plays the female lead in Mother!.

Jennifer Lawrence, who was last seen in Passenger alongside Chris Pratt and Michael Sheen, appears very flustered in the trailer of her latest film Mother!. The film is directed by Darren Aronofsky who has previously helmed Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream. Indeed, Mother! seems like a typical Aronofsky film if we judge the upcoming film by its trailer.

Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem are a happy and loving couple in an isolated house until their life is altered by an unexpected arrival of strangers, beginning with the brilliant Ed Harris and followed by Michelle Pfeiffer.

Unsettling music from a percussion instrument pervades the trailer as scary looking strangers barge into the couple’s home, and Jennifer Lawrence realises that her husband is involved. This is not your typical horror fare. Darren Aronofsky is known for playing with his protagonist’s mind and has delivered several psychological hits over the years.

The people who make themselves comfortable (and Lawrence’s character uncomfortable) in the couple’s home seem to be part of a cult and here is where the film is similar to Get Out! directed by Jordan Peele that was released earlier this year.

Get Out! also started harmlessly enough, fooling the viewer into complacency and then degenerated into chaos. It would be interesting to see what the nature of the invaders are and what are their aims.

The film will release on September 15, 2017 in the United States.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd