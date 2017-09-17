Mother! director Darren Aronofsky: I don’t mind people being upset by the film

Darren Aronofsky answers questions about ‘Mother!’. Darren Aronofsky answers questions about ‘Mother!’.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Mother!’ may have garnered good reviews but the audiences are divided. Some say it is amazing, some say it is downright terrible. Some critics have even called it anti-Christian. Why is this film creating so much controversy? Well, the director of the film – Darren Aronofsky – is not too unfamiliar with coming under fire for his movies. His 2014 film Noah also caused some flutter. He is known for making surreal films that are not appealing to everybody’s tastes. In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, the director answered some questions regarding Mother!

In the answer to a question, Darren said, “I think I knew it was going to be a lot of stuff. Anytime you do something that aggressive there are going to be people who enjoy it, who want to be on that roller coaster ride, and then there are others who say, “Oh no, that was not for me.” It’s a strange one.”

He also said he does not mind that many people are upset with his film. “It’s all good. I don’t mind people are upset by the film because it’s supposed to be a reflection and a cautionary tale of what’s happening to the planet. And it’s hard, because I’m pointing at all of us saying, look what’s going on! Let’s think about this! I’m also guilty, I’m not any better. But the one thing I can’t understand is how people can’t acknowledge the filmmaking — there are three camera shots in the whole film: over the shoulder, on her face, and her point of view.”

‘Mother!’ may be ruffling a few feathers in the United States and many countries, but according to BookMyShow.com, the film will not hit Indian theatres until November.

