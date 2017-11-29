Did bad reviews for Mother affect Jennifer Lawrence-Darren Arofnosky relationship?

Film Mother was panned by the critics though Jennifer Lawrence’s performance received praise. Film Mother was panned by the critics though Jennifer Lawrence’s performance received praise.

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence has hinted that bad reviews of Mother, her film with Darren Aronofsky may have wrecked her relationship with the director. The actor said she wanted to stop reading the negative reviews of the film as she found it to be an unhealthy habit.

“Normally, I promote a movie, you put the work in to promoting it, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just kind of out of your hands. I normally just kind of let it go. Dating the director was different,” she told Adam Sandler for Variety’s “Actors on Actors”.

Lawrence said she could not disassociate with the film as she and the director were doing the press tour for it together. “We’d be on the tour together. I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie,” she says.

“He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it. It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?'”

The movie was panned by the critics though Lawrence’s performance received praise.

On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence will be next seen in Francis Lawrence’s spy thriller Red Sparrow which is set to hit the screens on March 2, 2018. She is also prepping up for Marvel’s X-Men: Dark Pheonix scheduled to be released on November 2, 2018.

