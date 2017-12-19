Mortal Engines teaser trailer: In this Peter Jackson film, mobile cities vie for resources

Mortal Engines is set for a December 14, 2018 release. Mortal Engines is set for a December 14, 2018 release.

Peter Jackson is back. Well, not as a director, but the Lord of the Rings director is acting in the producer capacity just like he did with The Adventures of Tintin. It is strange that a gifted director like him has not directed any film since the last installment in The Hobbit series, The Battle of the Five Armies. Anyway, the film in question is Mortal Engines, directed by Christian Rivers, and based on British author Philip Reeve’s book of the same name.

Mortal Engines is set in an apocalyptic world where a nuclear war made the planet unstable with frequent earthquakes and volcano eruptions. Cities now walk thanks to giant machines installed beneath them. London is the largest moving city and swallows smaller cities and towns in order to get their resources. This is a really interesting concept. And that is what the teaser is about.

We see the horrified eyes of the inhabitants (masked like Delhites, because pollution) of the smaller town/city/village before they get swallowed into the giant machine that is England’s capital. Oh, we also see a glimpse of parks, roads and even St Paul’s Cathedral before it disappears from out view. As far as teaser goes, this isn’t much, and we shall have to wait for trailer to see how this film really looks. But knowing Peter Jackson, we can expect great visual effects and copious use of CGI.

The film stars Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, and Stephen Lang and is set for a December 14, 2018 release.

