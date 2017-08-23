Morgan Freeman will be honoured with Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award

Morgan Freeman will be honored during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with SAG Life Achievement Award. Morgan Freeman will be honored during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with SAG Life Achievement Award.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor will be honored during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards which is set to air on January 21, 2018.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement, “I am thrilled to announce Morgan Freeman as this year’s recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award. Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part.”

Adding, “He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realized every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity. It has been a privilege to see his genius at work.”

This award is the Guild’s highest honour, an actor receives who fosters “finest ideals of the acting profession.”



His film credits include ‘Street Smart’, ‘Driving Miss Daisy’, ‘Glory’, ‘Unforgiven’, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, ‘Outbreak’, ‘Se7en’, ‘Kiss the Girls’, ‘Deep Impact’, ‘Bruce Almighty’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’, ‘Invictus’, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘The Bucket List’, ‘RED’, the ‘Now You See Me’ franchise, ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ and its sequel ‘London Has Fallen’.

Freeman has received four SAG Award nominations over the course of his career. Past SAG Life Achievement award winners include Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds, Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.

