Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour

Morgan Freeman, popular for his roles in films like Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby among others, has been accused of sexual harassment. Morgan Freeman, popular for his roles in films like Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby among others, has been accused of sexual harassment.

Actor Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour and harassment by eight women, according to a report published by CNN.

Women had been subjected to unwanted touching, inappropriate comments about their bodies, unwanted staring and even attempts at lifting their skirts. From production assistants to staff at Revelations Entertainment, CNN got in touch with many women associated with Morgan Freeman in a professional capacity and most of them have described his behaviour as inappropriate.

“In all, 16 people spoke to CNN about Freeman as part of this investigation, eight of whom said they were victims of what some called harassment and others called inappropriate behaviour by Freeman. Eight said they witnessed Freeman’s alleged conduct. These 16 people together described a pattern of inappropriate behaviour by Freeman on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment.” reads the report.

A senior member of the production staff on the 2012 movie Now You See Me also allegedly claims that Freeman “sexually harassed her and her female assistant on numerous occasions by making comments about their bodies.” Another woman, a young production assistant on the sets of 2015’s Going In Style, alleges the 80-year-old subjected her to unwanted touching and comments about her figure. She claims that on one occasion he “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.”

Revelations Entertainment was founded by Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary in 1996. CNN also reports that seven people at Revelations Entertainment have described the environment there as one that includes harassment or inappropriate behavior by Freeman, with one incident allegedly witnessed by Lori McCreary as well.

