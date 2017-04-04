Morgan Freeman: Never had dreams that didn’t come true

Morgan Freeman, who was on a working trip to India last year, terms his experience of being in the country settling. Morgan Freeman, who was on a working trip to India last year, terms his experience of being in the country settling.

Veteran actor Morgan Freeman says all his dreams have turned out to be a reality. “If I could see my 20-year-old self — it was when I was in the military — I think I would tell myself, ‘Your dreams are going to come true’. I never had one that didn’t,” Freeman said in a statement. His new film Going In Style, backed by Warner Bros is releasing in India on Friday.

Also starring Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, Ann-Margret, Christopher Lloyd, and Joey King, the film narrates story of three men over 70 and why they decide to rob a bank. It is a remake of 1979 film of the same title. The actor, who has featured in cinematic gems like “Street Smart”, “Glory”, “The Shawshank Redemption”, “Seven” and “Bruce Almighty”, says he doesn’t know if he has done anything to change the course of anybody’s life.

“But if you get to a spot where people do come to you for help, and if you give the help, hopefully you change the course of their life,” he added. On a lighter note, the Oscar-winning star said: “I never call myself a legend. I always call myself an iconic Academy Award-winner… Wait, I did say legendary? Never mind.”

Morgan Freeman, who was on a working trip to India last year, terms his experience of being in the country settling. The Oscar-winning screen legend says memories of the time he spent on the Ganges will forever remain with him. “I was fascinated by India. So going there was a very settling experience. I went there for a spiritual trip more than a sight-seeing trip. So, it was a spiritual experience for me. The time I spent on the Ganges will stay with me forever,” Freeman told IANS in an email interview.

The actor, who has featured in cinematic gems like Street Smart, Glory, The Shawshank Redemption, Seven and Bruce Almighty, came to India last year to explore the story of god in a documentary series. The 79-year-old is also executive producer of Madam Secretary — season three of which airs in India on AXN.

